iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 116,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 41,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 90,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,977. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.46.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

