iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.55. 2,487,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,977. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

