iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is MCF Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,739 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305,256 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,987,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,306,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432,938 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.