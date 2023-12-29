iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.75% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 505.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,980. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $855.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

