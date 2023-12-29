IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.63. 121,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 94,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.10 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Price Performance
IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IsoEnergy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.