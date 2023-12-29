IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.63. 121,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 94,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.10 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$617.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.83.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.