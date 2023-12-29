Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.41. 6,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 91,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ispire Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

