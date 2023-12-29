Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.41. 6,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 91,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
Ispire Technology Trading Up 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology
About Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
Further Reading
