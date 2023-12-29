J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

