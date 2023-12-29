Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00 or more for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.81 billion. Jabil also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.43-1.83 EPS.

Jabil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jabil by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

