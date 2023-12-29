Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.43-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00 or more EPS.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. Jabil has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $2,076,131.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

