Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Cut by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.65. The company had a trading volume of 63,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,905. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.30.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

