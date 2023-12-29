Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.13 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.46). Approximately 300,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,473,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.46).

The stock has a market cap of £199.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

