James H. Dahl Buys 3,500 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:AXR opened at $22.00 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $115.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMREP by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMREP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

