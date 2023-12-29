Jeffrey Flug Sells 771 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,887.22 and a beta of 1.70. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

