Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $410.00

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 410.73 ($5.22), with a volume of 4499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.34).

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 419.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 439.22. The firm has a market cap of £48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is presently 5,135.14%.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

