JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 91.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $170.19. The stock had a trading volume of 451,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,880. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.12. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

