JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.53. 1,179,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,905. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

