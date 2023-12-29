JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,914 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 615,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,452. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

