JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 644 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.79. 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average of $158.77. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

