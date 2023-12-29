JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,819,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,474,000 after buying an additional 67,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,705. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.42. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.