JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $452.94. 204,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $447.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

