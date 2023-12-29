JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after buying an additional 157,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,429,000 after buying an additional 132,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.47. The stock had a trading volume of 109,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.