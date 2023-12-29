JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 379.4% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $198.32. 252,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,481. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

