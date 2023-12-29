JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $49.91. 8,594,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,749,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

