JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.71. 206,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,285. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $171.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.