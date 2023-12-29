JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.90. 329,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,967. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.