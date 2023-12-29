Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Trading Up 32.5%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was up 32.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $238.43 and last traded at $230.61. Approximately 19,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 138,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.00.

Jin Medical International Stock Up 26.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.