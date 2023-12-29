John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 65,852 shares.The stock last traded at $30.58 and had previously closed at $30.24.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
