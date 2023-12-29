John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 65,852 shares.The stock last traded at $30.58 and had previously closed at $30.24.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.