John Joseph Johnston Sells 5,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $22,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,240.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $22,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00.

MaxCyte Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 98.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MXCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MaxCyte

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 890.6% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,810 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 167.2% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 1,183,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 165.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,028,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.