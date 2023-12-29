Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Lifted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 616,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

