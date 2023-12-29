Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $188.82

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $188.82 and last traded at $188.82, with a volume of 42088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JLL
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Trading Halts Explained
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.