JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Stock Price Down 0.7%

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €44.00 ($48.35) and last traded at €44.20 ($48.57). Approximately 11,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.50 ($48.90).

JOST Werke Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $654.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €43.01 and its 200 day moving average is €46.50.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

