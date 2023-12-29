JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $563,000.

JEPI stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

