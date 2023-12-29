JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,107 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.91. 1,787,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,568. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

