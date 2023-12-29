JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.392 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

