JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Trading Down 4.5%

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 46,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 11,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter.

