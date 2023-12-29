JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $940,239,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after buying an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

