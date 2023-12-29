Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the November 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of approximately 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of approximately 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

