Julie Eddleman Sells 750 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $24,075.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $21,022.50.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $20,730.00.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 14.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

