Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Shares Up 14.2%

Shares of Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

