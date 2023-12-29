Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 730.7% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KMDA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Kamada Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kamada by 8,984.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Kamada has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $278.33 million, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kamada had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Articles

