Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 730.7% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research firms have commented on KMDA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Kamada has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $278.33 million, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.97.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kamada had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
