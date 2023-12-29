Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading Up 0.7%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.62). 243,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,202,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.60).
Kape Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.64.
About Kape Technologies
Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.
