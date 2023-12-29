KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,947 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,504,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,516,934. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $151.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $236.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

