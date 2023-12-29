KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. 4,099,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,282,924. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

