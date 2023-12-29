KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,033 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.29 on Friday, reaching $248.89. The company had a trading volume of 59,192,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,189,734. The firm has a market cap of $791.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

