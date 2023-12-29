KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.81. 724,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,815. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 166.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.96 and a 200 day moving average of $251.32.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

