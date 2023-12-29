KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 879 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.34. 2,782,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,911,879. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

