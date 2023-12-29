KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 492.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,608. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.