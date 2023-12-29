KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 105,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,879. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.