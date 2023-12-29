KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 6,735,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,530,854. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

