KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,493,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,764,344. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $75.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.